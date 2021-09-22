TRUMANN — Virginia Ann Fortson Karnes, 68, of Trumann departed this life Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, in Jonesboro.
She was born in Haines City, Fla., to Floyd Edward and Macil Wright Fortson.
Ann worked for Gary’s Pharmacy as a pharmacy technician for over 30 years.
She loved to cook and worked the concession stand at Trumann High School for over 20 years. She was a past president of the Band Boosters and of the Baptist faith.
She was preceded in death by her father.
She is survived by her husband, Jimmy Dale Karnes of the home; one son, Jim Edd (Chrystal Morrison) Karnes of Russellville; one daughter, Kari (Marc Wilson) Karnes of Perryville; her mother, Macil Fortson, and three sisters, Phyllis (Kenny) McMahan, Faye Halfacre and Pam (George) Duboise, all of Trumann; and one grandchild, Jordan Karnes.
Visitation will be from 5 until 7 p.m. this evening, Sept. 23, at Thompson Funeral Home in Trumann. A celebration of life will be at 10 a.m. Friday in the funeral home chapel with the Rev. Kenny Guy McMahan officiating.
Burial will follow in Bolivar Cemetery near Harrisburg.
Pallbearers will be Joe Halfacre, Travis Halfacre, Adam Coin, Wade McMahan, Preston Duboise, Adam York, Randy Fortson and Cory Whitaker.
Honorary pallbearers will be Gary Russell, George Duboise and Justin McGowan.
Lasting memorials can be made to God’s New Life Mission Bible Training Center in Marked Tree.
In compliance with COVID-19 guidelines, masks or other facial coverings will be required and social distancing will be observed as requested by the family.
Online registry: www.thompsonfuneralhome.net
