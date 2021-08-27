RECTOR — Anthony Rowton, 75, of Rector passed away Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021.
He was born to the late John and Louise Layer Rowton on Feb. 7, 1946. He was raised southeast of Rector in the Leonard community.
Anthony graduated from Rector High School in 1963 and Arkansas State University in 1967. In 1968 he went to work for Jaymar-Ruby Inc. in the Rector sportswear plant.
From 1970-73 he traveled between the six plants Jaymar inspected. In the plant at Anniston, Ala., he met his future wife, Sue.
In 1973 he was named plant manager of the Rector plant. He remained in this position until the plant closed in 2006.
Anthony served on several boards and committees including the Black River Technical College Board of Trustees for seven years. He also served on the Rector Industrial Development Committee and Rector Airport Committee.
From 2000 until his death he worked with the Woodland Heights Cemetery Committee working with the Labor Day Picnic.
Anthony was preceded in death by his parents and one brother-in-law, Jesse Stafford.
He is survived by his wife, Sue, and children, Angela (Gary) Loveless of Rector, Holly Rowton and Lee (Mellany) Rowton, all of Little Rock; four grandchildren, Elizabeth and Josh Loveless of Rector and Matthew and Nathan Rowton of Little Rock; and one great-grandchild, Athena Goetz of Rector.
He is also survived by his sister, Sandra Stafford of Jonesboro.
Visitation will be held from 6 until 9 this evening, Aug. 28, at Irby-Mitchell Funeral Home in Rector. Funeral services will be private.
Burial will be in Woodland Heights Cemetery with Irby-Mitchell Funeral Home of Rector in charge of arrangements.
The family requests face masks be worn at all times while inside the building.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to Woodland Heights Cemetery.
