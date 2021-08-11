PARAGOULD — April Suzanne Lenderman was born May 2, 1984, and passed away Aug. 6, 2021, at Conway Regional Medical Center in Conway.
She was truly an angel, she was strong, cared for others and made every heart she came in contact with feel nothing but love.
April loved shopping, listening to music and singing, yard sales, taking selfies, teaching math to her sister, and above all, keeping her sister out of trouble.
April is survived by her parents, Stephanie Lenderman of Paragould, Charles (Charlie) Lenderman and Curtis Lindsey; one sibling, Charlibrooke Lenderman (Brock Lipper); grandmother, Wanda Sue Wagner; her boyfriend, Patrick Slater; aunts, Rebecca Maxwell, Karen Bailey, Tina Rece (Jeff), Laura Hobbs (Jay), Sherry Hoskins, Donna Partlow, Sondra and Debra “Deb” Frost; two uncles, Millard (Max) Maxwell and Kenny Sikes; her godparents, David Friend and Lucille Carson; her best friend, Ashley Kent; favorite cousin of her heart, Amanda Laster (Chris) and children, Logan, Kaylib, Kyndal and Jagger; and grandfather of her heart, Ruben Watkins.
April was preceded in death by her grandparents, Millard L. Maxwell, Cecil Kelsey, Ken Sikes and grandmother Joyce Sikes; one cousin, Luke Partlow; and one uncle, Ron Thompson.
A special thanks to the United Cerebral Palsy team for all the kindness and joy that you brought April throughout the years.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m. today, Aug. 12, at Phillips Funeral Home in Paragould with graveside service and burial following in Cardwell Cemetery in Missouri with Jonathan Huckabee officiating.
Brock Lipper will have the honor to serve as pallbearer.
Online condolences: www.phillipsfuneral.org
