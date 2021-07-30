JONESBORO — Arthur Rayborn “Bud” Craft, 88, of Jonesboro ended his earthly journey Thursday, July 29, 2021, at the Green House Cottages of Belle Meade in Paragould and began his heavenly journey.
He was born June 15, 1933, in Lake City to John E. and Inez Moore Craft.
Bud worked for International Harvester Tractor for many years. He owned and operated a mobile home park.
He always said he worked for three different banks and never left his office where he was an agriculture loan officer. He was a devote Christian member of Community Fellowship Church.
Bud was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, J.C. Craft.
Those left behind to cherish the wonderful memories of Bud include his wife of nine years, Carolyn Sue Whitaker Craft; two stepsons, Tony (Ashley) Whitaker Sr. of Paragould and Tracy (Debra) Whitaker of Walcott; a stepdaughter, Tina (Terry) Davis of Jonesboro; numerous stepgrandchildren; his nearest living relatives, a nephew, John (Paula) Craft of Jonesboro; and great-nephews, Jason (Whitney) Craft of Hot Springs and Jonathan (Shaunna) Hays of Jonesboro.
Chapel services will be noon Monday at Roller-Farmers Union Funeral Home, 1900 W. Washington Ave. in Jonesboro with Chad Wood and Dave Burgess officiating. Interment will follow in Jonesboro Memorial Park Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. until time of the service.
Pallbearers will be Tony Whitaker, Tracy Whitaker, Randy Baugh, Jonathan Hays and Terry Davis. Honorary pallbearers will be Ray Noles, Ed Vaughn, Bob Hannah, Mike Crisher, Bob Hanson, Bill Oglesby and Fred Pearson.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests lasting memorials be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis 38105.
Online registry: www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/jonesboro
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.