JONESBORO — Arthur Stewart Matthews, 84, of Jonesboro passed from this life Wednesday, July 21, 2021, at his home.
Arthur was born May 20, 1937, to the late Ola and Arthur Eugene Matthews.
In addition to his parents, Arthur is preceded in death by his son, Chad Matthews, sister, Barbara Matthews, and brother, Clyde Matthews.
Arthur had lived in Jonesboro since 1982. Prior to living in Jonesboro, he served with the U.S. Marine Corps during the Korean war.
After serving his country, Arthur became a lineman working for the department of energy. He was a helpful person and would never mind lending a hand.
A hard worker, Arthur built his house with his own two hands. Most importantly, he loved being with his family.
Arthur is survived by his wife of 46 years, Billie Matthews; sons, Randy Matthews (Andrea) of Woodland Park, Colo., and Paul Kent Brady of Jonesboro; his daughters, Lorrie Evans (Burt) of Jonesboro, Sandra Matthews (John) of Warrenton, Va., and Kimberly Cantwell of Virginia Beach, Va.; his brothers, Don Matthews and Johnny Matthews (Dottie), all of Oklahoma City; eight grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
