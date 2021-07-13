JONESBORO — Arthur M. “Al” Smith, 89, of Jonesboro passed away Monday, July 12, 2021, at St. Bernards Medical Center.
He was born May 7, 1932, in Jonesboro to the late Murl and Virgie Smith.
Al was a member of Central Baptist Church. He was a veteran who served in the U.S. Navy and fought in the Korean War.
Al also severed as an Arkansas State Trooper for nine years. He retired from Pellerin Milnor as a national sales director. While working for Pellerin Milnor, Al was required to travel and he flew over a million miles in three years.
He enjoyed golfing, clothes and shoes, cars and spending time with family. Al had a Maserati sports car and placed it in several car shows including one at Arkansas State University.
In addition to his parents, Al was preceded in death by a son, Brandon Smith.
Survivors include his wife of 65 years, Donna Smith of the home; two daughters, Tracy (Jeff) Holt and Tammy (Darrell Wilson) Smith, a sister, Barbara (L.J.) Boyd, three grandchildren, Tanner Holt, Lauren Clark and Haven Smith, two great-grandchildren, Mace Clark and Maxx Clark, and his dog, Ozzy Smith, all of Jonesboro.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Thursday in Emerson Memorial Chapel with Bro. Mike Martin officiating. Burial will follow in Mount Zion Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. prior to the service.
For lasting memorials, the family asks that consideration be given to the American Heart Association, heart.org/donate or a charity of your choice.
Online registry: www.emersonfuneralhome.com
