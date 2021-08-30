BAY — Auda Fay “Sis” Hogan, 80, passed away Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, at NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital.
She was born July 14, 1941, in Lake City to the late R.C. and Geneva Walker McMasters.
She and Gene were married June 25, 1960, and shared 61 years together. She retired after many years of service to the Bay School District.
She enjoyed cooking, sewing and loved having kids around and caring for her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband, Carl Eugene Hogan; her children, Rebecca Rose (Roger) of Bay and Dal Hogan (Beverly) of Bradford; brothers, Robert McMasters (Dale) of Bay, Jimmy McMasters (Adena) of Corning, Joel McMasters (Barbara) and Ronnie McMasters (Evelyn), all of Jonesboro; grandchildren, Gavin Combs (Amber) of Jonesboro, Garrett Combs (Bonnie), Janna Hamilton (Wade), Brett Hogan (Summer), Bart Hogan, Beau Hogan and Blake Hogan (Brandy), all of Bay; and 13 great-grandchildren.
A celebration of her life will be 2 p.m. Wednesday at Gregg-Langford Bookout Funeral Home with Robbie McMasters and Carmen McMasters officiating. Interment will follow in Jonesboro Memorial Park Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until time of service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Honored to serve as pallbearers are her grandsons, Gavin Combs, Garrett Combs, Brett Hogan, Bart Hogan, Beau Hogan, Blake Hogan and Wade Hamilton with her nephews as honorary pallbearers.
Lasting memorials may be sent to Elm Grove Missionary Baptist Church.
Online registry: www.greggfh.com
