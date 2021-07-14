JONESBORO — Aurora Renee McCann of Jonesboro was born into Heaven on Monday, July 5, 2021, in Jonesboro.
Aurora’s parents, Gabriel and Elaina, both of Jonesboro attend Community of Christ Kids Bible Club.
She was preceded in death by her paternal great-grandfather, Robert Hall, maternal great-grandfather, George Johnson, and great-grandmother, Jenny McCann.
Aurora is survived by her parents, Elaina Abernathy and Gabriel McCann; paternal grandparents, Casey and Tony McCann; maternal grandmother, Heather Madden; great-grandparents, Lou and Jimmy Lasley, Joyce Hall, Patsy Johnson, Anthony McCann, Elizabeth Taylor and Al and Lynnette Horn; uncles, Elijah McCann and Logan Abernathy; and aunts, Amy McCann and Anabel Phillips.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Online registry: www.emersonfuneralhome.com
