JONESBORO — Barbara Mathis, 85, of Jonesboro passed away Friday, July 2, 2021, at the Flo and Phil Jones Hospice House.
She was born Jan. 17, 1936, in Hardy to the late Owen “Chubb” and Lois Utley. Barbara was a member of North Main Baptist Church.
She was a 1956 graduate of Southern Baptist College. Barbara then graduated from Arkansas State University in 1970.
She retired from Nettleton University Heights as a first-grade teacher after 17 years. Barbara won Nettleton Teacher of the Year in 1986.
She enjoyed gardening and spending time with her family.
In addition to her parents, Barbara was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Jerry Mathis, five brothers and one granddaughter.
Survivors include her children, Carol (Roger) Barnhill, Doug (Micki) Mathis, Robin Nichols all of Jonesboro, Gale (Randy) Hollaway of Hardy and Kathy (Mike) Wright of Springdale; a brother, John Utley; 13 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Graveside services were Tuesday in Nettleton Cemetery with Phillip Rodgers officiating. The family encouraged attendees to wear purple in recognition of Alzheimer’s disease.
The family received friends and guests at Family Fellowship Baptist Church after the service.
For lasting memorials, the family asks that consideration be given to Alzheimer’s Arkansas, www.alzark.org or the Flo and Phil Jones Hospice House, 400 East St., Jonesboro 72401.
Online registry: www.emersonfuneralhome.com
