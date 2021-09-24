OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. — Barbara Smith, 73, of Ocean Springs, Miss., passed away Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, at her residence.
She was born March 10, 1948, in Jonesboro to George and Clyde Ella Smith. Mrs. Smith enjoyed bowling, sewing and crafting.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, George Smith Jr.
Survivors include her husband of 41 years, James Smith; son, Gary Dacus; and daughter, Norella Bouchard.
Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Monday at Roller-Farmers Union Funeral Home with Tommy Herndon officiating. Burial will follow in Oaklawn Cemetery.
Online registry: www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/jonesboro
