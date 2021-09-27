IMBODEN — Barbara Lee Taylor, 88, went to her heavenly home Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at the Flo and Phil Jones Hospice House in Jonesboro.
She was born April 19, 1933, to the late Andrew and Mary Ellen Williams.
Barbara married James Taylor and celebrated 60 years of marriage before James passed. She lived in Trumann and worked at the Singer Co. before moving to St. Louis where they lived until retirement.
They retired to Imboden where they enjoyed family, friends and church. Barbara was very active in Sunday school and in Vacation Bible School.
She was a member of the Assembly of God in Imboden.
She was also preceded in death by four sisters, Faye Swain, Oma Hinds, Grace Passmore and Thelma Doty and brothers, Richard Williams and Thomas Williams.
She is survived by a sister, Mary Passmore of Brookland; a brother, Verlin Williams of Jonesboro and a large number of nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Thursday at Gregg- Langford Bookout Funeral Home Chapel with pastors Ryan Burris and Michael Bradley officiating. Interment will follow in Greene County Memorial Gardens in Paragould.
The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until time of service Thursday at the funeral home.
Honored to serve as pallbearers are Farrel Roberts, Paul Williams, Mitchel Williams, Jimmy Martin, Garland Martin and Bobby Williams, and as honorary pallbearers, Steve Williams and Casey Middlecoff.
Online registry: www.greggfh.com
