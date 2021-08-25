JONESBORO — David “Barry” Dowd, 85, passed away Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, at NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital in Jonesboro with his loving and devoted wife, Janice by his side.
Barry was born March 7, 1936, in Dallas, Texas, to the late James McDougal and Ruth Adelia Glenn Dowd. He graduated from Pleasant Grove High School (now W.W. Samuel High School) in Dallas.
He earned his diploma and was named to the all-district basketball team while leading his team to the district championship.
He attended the University of Texas-Austin on a basketball scholarship from 1954-58. Following college, Barry returned to Dallas and chose teaching and coaching as a profession.
He was employed by the Dallas Independent School District where he taught and coached at Longfellow Elementary School, Greiner Junior High School and Thomas Jefferson High School. In 1966, he was hired by Arlington State College (now the University of Texas-Arlington) as the head basketball coach.
He coached there from 1966 until 1976. He was named Texas College Coach of the Year his first season (1966-67). He led the University from small college status to University Division 1 status in 1967-68.
Barry returned to his alma mater, the University of Texas-Austin, in 1976 as the associate coach with legendary basketball coach, Abe Lemons. The Longhorns compiled a record of 101 wins versus 60 losses during their tenure, winning two Southwest Conference Championships and the National Invitational Tournament in 1978.
Their 1982 Texas Longhorn team rose to be the fifth-ranked team in the nation. In 1978, Barry was elected president of the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC). At that time, he was the youngest coach to ever serve in that capacity.
He was on the board of directors for 10 years and a lifetime member for 54 years. In 1982, Barry was named the athletic director and head basketball coach at East Tennessee State University.
While serving there, from 1982-85, he led the University to its first selection to the National Invitational Tournament (NIT).
From 1990-94 Barry served as senior associate athletic director at Oklahoma State University.
From 1996-2000 Barry then served as athletic director at Arkansas State University.
Following his career in athletics, Barry worked in sales for Michaels Productions/Music 3, Transaction Graphics, Harland Checks and was the owner of Sports Cal Productions.
His education included University of Texas-Austin; Bachelor of Science at Texas A&M-Commerce, and Master of Education at the University of North Texas.
He was a charter member of Riverbend Church in Austin.
During his years as a teacher and coach, Barry influenced the lives of countless students and players in untold ways. He was a kind, caring, compassionate and loving man. He left this earth a better place than he found it.
Barry was a loving husband and father. He and Janice had lived in Jonesboro for the last 25 years. They enjoyed traveling, movies, dinner with friends, sporting events and sharing their time together.
He is survived by his wife of 28 years, Janice Hodges Dowd; former wife, Pat Robertson; daughters, Tracy Kaye Cowan of Bastrop, Texas, and Sandra Corinne Dowd of Spring Hill, Tenn.; a son, Michael Blake Dowd of Dallas; grandchildren, Jennifer Montgomery, Lindsey Ellis, Amie Boone and Amanda Boone; and great-grandchildren, Alyssa Montgomery, Gavyn Ellis, Scott Jepsen and Rachel Aguren.
He was preceded in death by his daughters, Amy Jill Dowd and Lea Anne Aguren, brother, James Glenn Dowd, and sister, Carolyn Ann McCulley.
A celebration of his life will be held at 2 p.m. Friday at Jeter and Son Funeral Home, 4830 W. Illinois Ave., Dallas, with visitation beginning at noon.
Pallbearers, all former players under Coach Dowd, will be Michael Brooks, Craig Glickman, Terry George, Craig Childers, Larry Smith, Andy Cargile, Jim Burchfield and Wayne Warren.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to the Northeast Arkansas Cancer Society and Northeast Arkansas Humane Society.
Online condolences: www.jeterandson.com
