CLEBURNE, Texas — Mrs. Betty Braddock of Cleburne, Texas, passed away Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Cleburne, at the age of 87.
She was born Dec. 25, 1933, in Harrisburg to Pete Henery and Katie Marie Huffine Meyers.
Betty married Charles Albert Braddock on April 19, 1984, in Cleburne. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church and was very outgoing.
She had an incredibly strong faith and desire to serve in any way she could at church.
Betty loved to find treasures and was a collector of many things. She was known for her coconut cakes.
She was an avid fan of gospel music as well. She enjoyed countless hours in her garden.
Betty will be missed greatly and remembered with love for years to come.
Betty is survived by her husband, Charles Braddock; children, Wayne and Barbara Loggains, Gary Loggains, Glenda Fowler, Nanette Peifer, Rhonda Braddock and Cheryl and Randy Steward; 10 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and eight great-great-grandchildren; as well as nieces, nephews and host of other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her siblings, Odis Henery Meyers, Dorothy Vest, Lester Meyers and Vaudine Wallace.
Funeral services were Wednesday in the Crosier-Pearson Cleburne Chapel. The Rev. Charles Payne, Chaplain Eddy Carrell and the Rev. Earl Sides officiated.
Burial will be 2 p.m. Saturday in Bolivar Cemetery at Harrisburg under the direction of Gregg-Weston Funeral Home of Harrisburg.
Visitation will be from 1 to 1:45 p.m. at the funeral home prior to the service.
Online condolences: www.greggwestonfh.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.