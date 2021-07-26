JONESBORO — Betty Lou Foster, 81, died Friday, July 23, 2021, at her home.
She was born Aug. 28, 1939, in Lake City to John and Lettie Glenn McDonald, and was a 1957 graduate of Lake City High School.
She worked as an assistant administrator for Live Oak Nursing Home and a secretary for Foster Well Co. She had been a longtime member of the Silver Sneakers fitness program.
She enjoyed traveling, gardening, yard work and games such as Scrabble, dominoes, bingo and cards.
Survivors include a daughter, Sherry Foster and a granddaughter, Kelli Pruitt (Trey Mace), all of Jonesboro; nieces, Rhonda Hensley of Oklahoma, Tina Byrd of Arizona, Chelle Hanks (Shannon) of Jonesboro and Diann Johnson; nephew, Richie Foster of Jonesboro; several great-nieces and nephews; and Wesley Waters, a longtime employee of the Fosters.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Gilbert Foster, who died July 12, 2021. They would have celebrated 62 years of marriage on July 24, 2021.
She was also preceded in death by four sisters and a brother.
A celebration of life will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Gregg-Langford Bookout Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Byron Griffey officiating. Burial will follow in Philadelphia Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. in the chapel.
Pallbearers will be Wesley Waters, Mike Johnson, Sonny Lingenfelter, Trey Mace, Shannon Hanks and Richie Foster.
For lasting memorials, please consider the Dementia Society of America, P.O. Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901.
Online registry: www.greggfh.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.