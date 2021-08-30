TRUMANN — Betty Geonia Haag, 77 of Trumann departed this life Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, at St. Elizabeth’s Place in Jonesboro.
She was born in Lunsford and lived most of her life in Trumann.
She owned and operated Town and Country Beauty Shop for over 50 years and was a member of First Baptist Church in Trumann.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, John Curtis Haag; three sisters, Doris Moon, Lavern Stephens and Phillis Ann Hogan; four brothers, Thad, Bill, Curtis and Jack L. Hogan; and her parents, Lot Monroe “Jack” and Lorene White Hogan.
She is survived by three sons, John Todd Haag and Jay Neal (Anna) Haag, both of Trumann, and Tanner Wade (Kelli) Haag of Reed Springs, Mo.; five grandchildren, Andrew, Garrett, Conner, Micah and Asher; and one brother, Gene Hogan of Bay.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 6 p.m. today, Aug. 31, at the First Baptist Church, 1301 Arkansas 69 in Trumann. A celebration of life will follow at 6 p.m. with the Rev. John Maley officiating.
Burial will be private in Pleasant Grove Cemetery at Jonesboro under the direction of Thompson Funeral Home of Trumann.
Honorary pallbearers will be Matt Moon, Darin Criss, Andrew Haag, Garrett Haag, Connor Haag, Cade Condra, Billy Williams, Eddie Angel, Todd Hutchins, Jeff Hutchins and Wendell Hutchins.
Lasting memories may be made to the First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 575, Trumann 72472
In compliance with COVID-19 guidelines, a mask or other facial covering will be optional and social distancing will be observed.
Online registry: www.thompsonfuneralhome.net
