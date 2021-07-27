JONESBORO — Betty Jean Keating, 89, passed away Saturday, July 24, 2021, at St. Bernards Medical Center in Jonesboro.
She was born Aug. 3, 1931, in Harrisburg to George H. and Grace Whitlock Oglesby. She married William Keating and he preceded her in death on May 25, 2002.
She was a member of Windover Baptist Church.
Betty was a retired caseworker for the State of Illinois and had also retired from Sears. She enjoyed playing bridge and shopping to find a bargain.
She is survived by a son, Bill (Dana) Keating of Harrisburg, Ill., and a daughter, Deborah Rennels of Jonesboro; grandchildren, Holly (Sean) Cockrell, Scott Rennels Jr., Tyler Rennels, Kristopher (Kim) Keating and Patrick (fiancée Megan Salazar) Keating; great-grandchildren, Christopher Cade Cockrell, Lillian Grace Cockrell, Layten Ty Rennels, Lyam Ray Rennels and Sonni Keating; and a sister, Iona (Carl) Miller of New Johnsonville, Tenn.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by brothers, Ralph Oglesby, Wendell Oglesby and Glen Oglesby, and sisters Neva Clark, Virginia Baker and Leona Kaid.
Watson Funeral Home in Eldorado Ill., will be in charge of a graveside service at 11 a.m. Friday at the Raleigh Masonic Cemetery. The Rev. Dewayne Taylor will officiate.
Local arrangements were entrusted to Gregg Funeral Home. Online registry: www.greggfh.com
