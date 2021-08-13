Betty Moore

JONESBORO — Betty Jo Stanley Moore, 81, of Jonesboro passed away Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, at St. Elizabeth’s Place in Jonesboro, after a short illness.
She leaves behind a family who all love her and are proud of her. They are grateful for the positive influence she had on them as she sought to follow the way of the Lord.
Betty was a member of the Church of Christ.
Betty was born April 18, 1940, on a farm at Herget, near Bay. She never lost her love for the country and she always enjoyed watching farmers work their land and crops.
Betty graduated from Bay High School in 1958 and attended Arkansas State College where she was a pioneer student-athlete in an emerging volleyball program.
Betty was the eldest child of William Robert “Bob” and Pearl Louie Williamson Stanley. She was preceded in death by her parents.
She leaves behind Neal Moore, her constant companion and husband of 56 years, and her sons, Patrick Moore, John David “Dave” Moore and Ben Moore. They will always have fond memories of her and they will miss her very much.
Betty also had three granddaughters, Emily, Hannah and Lauren, and 10 great-grandchildren, as well as several other family members and a host of friends.
Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. Monday at Emerson Funeral Home. A graveside funeral service will follow at 11:30 a.m. in Nettleton Cemetery with Jimmy Ferguson officiating.
For lasting memorials, the family asks that consideration be given to the Children’s Homes Inc., 5515 Walcott Road, Paragould 72450.
Online registry: www.emersonfuneralhome.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.