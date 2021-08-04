ARBYRD, Mo. — Betty Jane Preston, 82 of Arbyrd, Mo., the widow of Gilbert Preston, passed from this life Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, at her home.
Born in Brandsville, Mo., and raised in the bootheel of Missouri, she was the daughter of the late John and Cora Ellison Ball and had been an Arbyrd resident for the past 31 years.
Betty was a 1955 graduate of Hornersville High School and had attended the former Southern Baptist College, now known as Williams Baptist University, in Walnut Ridge.
She was a longtime employee of Manila Nursing Center and a member of Cardwell Baptist Church. Betty enjoyed playing card games and dice games and especially enjoyed attending yard sales.
In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by 12 brothers and four sisters.
Survivors include her son, Terry Cook of Mountain Home; daughter, Jerrie Duncan and her husband “Shorty” of Decatur; and a sister, Margaret “Maxine” Melvin of Arbyrd.
She also leaves five grandchildren, Scotty Cook, Leigh Ann Cook, Levi Duncan, Brandon Cook and Tanner Duncan and seven great-grandchildren, Jordan Cook, Logan Cook, Natalie Cook, Nicole Cook, Rylee Barnes, Traxton Barnes and Cash Cook.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Thursday at Howard Funeral Service Chapel in Leachville with the Rev. Steven Bricker officiating. Burial will follow in Cardwell Cemetery.
The family will receive visitors from noon until service time Thursday at the funeral home.
Online registry: www.howardfuneralservice.com
