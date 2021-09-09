Betty Lou Rogers, 80, of Paragould passed away Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021.
Betty was born to Wilson and Myrl Allen Brandon.
Betty was a homemaker who loved her cats and sewing. She was a sweet loving lady.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents, her loving husband, James H. Rogers, and sister, Peggy Sue Hale.
She is survived by her sister-in-law, Kay Roberts; nephews, Jeff Hale (Angela) and Lenny Johnson; nieces, Serena Johnson, Becky Jones and Ann Phillips; and great-niece, Destiny Moser (Allan).
Graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. today, Sept. 9, in Woodland Heights Cemetery.
Online registry: www.irbyfuneralhome.com
