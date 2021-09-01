JONESBORO — Betty Atkins Scott, 84, of Jonesboro passed from this life Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, at Arkansas Continued Care Hospital in Jonesboro.
Born in Ensign, Kan., Betty lived in Dodge City, Kan., before moving with her family to Trumann where she lived most of her early life.
Betty married Joe Scott in 1953 and they moved with their family to Jonesboro in 1963.
Betty worked in the early days of the Head Start Program in Jonesboro. She worked many years as a flower arranger and designer for The Blossom Shop in Jonesboro.
Betty was a member of North Main Baptist Church where she was director of the church kitchen and served on the hospitality committee.
Betty enjoyed oil painting, working puzzles, ceramics and decorating cakes. She was a St. Louis Cardinals Baseball fan and thoroughly enjoyed being with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents, Pete and Inez Pleasant Atkins, son, Michael Scott, and two sisters, Shirley Britnell and Sue Fike.
Survivors include her husband of 68 years, Joel “Joe” Scott of the home, married May 25, 1953; two sons, Joel “Manny” Scott (Leigh) of Benton and Kenneth Scott of Jonesboro; four daughters, Kathy Scott and Sherry Scott (Michael McDaniel), all of Jonesboro, and Lisa Tidwell (Joe) and Susan Minton (Rickey), all of Bono; a brother, Rick Atkins (Amanda) of Trumann; a sister, Birdie Prentice of Marysville, Ohio; 16 grandchildren, Stacey, Kim, Brandon, Michael, Aaron, Candice, Blake, Drew, Rachael, Mackenzie, Katie, Austin, T.J., Raney, Camryn and Bella; 11 great-grandchildren, Lily, Aubrey, Alexa, Eli, Levi, Liddy, Hogan, Laithe, Adley, Halen and Loxy; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Friday in Emerson Memorial Chapel. Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday in the chapel with the Rev. David Smith officiating. Burial will follow in Jonesboro Memorial Park Cemetery.
Active pallbearers will include Kenny Scott, Tracy Scott, Tony Scott, Richard Crews, Andrew Minton, Aaron Hafner, Blake Tidwell and Austin Scott.
Honorary pallbearers will include Coy Sutton, Tony Pardew, Bob Rice and Bill Puckett.
For lasting memorials, the family asks that consideration be given to the Arkansas School for the Deaf, 2400 W. Markham St., Little Rock 72205.
Online registry: www.emersonfuneralhome.com
