JONESBORO — Betty Jean Summers, 87, passed away Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at St. Bernards Medical Center.
She was born July 19, 1933, in Bono to the late Harry and Mary Campbell Conway.
Mrs. Summers retired from Lincoln Manufactory Co. after many years and had also worked at Frolic Footwear.
She enjoyed reading, crochet and gardening and loved her children and grandchildren. She was a member of Nettleton Baptist Church.
She is survived by her children, Debbie Garlett (Frank) of Sherwood, Susan White (Dennis) of Harrisburg and Bill Summers Jr. (Michelle) of Jonesboro; seven grandchildren, Jason White (Liz), Jessica White, Jayme Nyborg (Craig), Austin Summers (Sommer), Madison Purtteman (Chanley), Morgan Speer and Madison Speer; six great-grandchildren, Carson Nyborg, Claire Nyborg, Paislee Purtteman, Harper Summers, Emersyn Summers and Abi Jo Summers; two sisters, Louise Edwards of Mobile, Ala., and Linda Smith of Thayer, Mo.; a special caregiver, Janell Newson; a longtime friend, Wanda Wright; and several nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by four siblings, Harry Conway Jr., Larry Conway, Eunice Chaplain and Sharon Pearce.
A celebration of her life will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Gregg-Langford Bookout Funeral Home with the Rev. Jim Duffel officiating. Interment will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery in Weiner.
The family will receive friends from 9 until 10 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Online registry: www.greggfh.com
