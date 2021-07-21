MANILA — Bettye Lou Davis, 86, of Manila passed from this life Monday, July 19, 2021, at St. Bernards Medical Center in Jonesboro.
Born in Brownsville, Tenn., she was the daughter of the late Harvey and Nellie Spitzer Helton and the widow of Mr. Dewey Davis.
She had been a Manila resident since 1947 and had attended Manila Public Schools. She was a quality control specialist for American Greetings in Osceola, retiring after 38 years with the company.
Bettye was a charter member of Bethany Baptist Church in Manila and was active in many capacities. She especially enjoyed helping with the children’s vacation Bible school program.
An avid reader, Bettye also enjoyed following the Arkansas Razorbacks, watching Wheel of Fortune, and caring for her animals, especially her dog, Buddy.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by four brothers, Obie Helton, Troy Helton, Jimmy Helton and Freeman Helton; two sons, Dewey Michael Davis and David Glenn Davis; and a granddaughter, Mindy Scott.
Survivors include three sons, William Davis (Sherri) and Larry Davis (Sandra), all of Manila, and Kenny Davis (Stacy) of Gosnell; a daughter, Brenda Pierce (Claude) of Cherokee Village; daughter-in-law, Becky Davis of Thompson’s Station, Tenn.; sister, Sue Burress of Trumann; and sister-in-law, Jayne Wheeler of Tyler, Texas.
She also leaves 10 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. today in the Howard Funeral Service Chapel at Manila with the Revs. Matthew Collier and Tony Cherry officiating. Burial will follow in Manila Cemetery. The family will receive visitors from 10 a.m. until service time at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will include Matt Davis, Jeremy Davis, Jordan Rix and Wesley Rix.
Honorary pallbearers will be Landen Stutts, Derek Stutts and Braden Davis.
Online registry: www.howardfuneralservice.com
