VANNDALE — Mrs. Billie Margaret Watson Hinchey, 86, of Vanndale, departed this life Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, at Arkansas Heart Hospital in Little Rock.
She was born in Iuka, Miss., on Aug. 2, 1935, to William Howard Watson and Myrtle Jane Carpenter Watson.
Billie married Billy Don Hinchey of Vanndale on Aug. 9, 1955. She was of the Baptist faith and a member of Vanndale Baptist Church where she served for many years.
She was a homemaker and babysat her three grandchildren and two of her great-grandchildren. She loved spending time with her family and preparing delicious meals for Sunday dinners and holidays.
She was known for making the best banana pudding and roast.
She loved traveling, getting her hair done every Friday and shopping. She was lovingly called Nannie and will be missed dearly.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Bill Hinchey, parents, Howard and Myrtle Watson, three sisters, Edith Attaway, Ada Brown and Vida Turley, three brothers, Felps Watson, Raymond Watson and Buddy Watson, special nephew, Buddy Watson, and great-granddaughter, Alice Anne Caldwell.
She is survived by one daughter, Donna and husband Gary Nickles of Vanndale; three grandchildren, Jeni Abbott and husband Matthew, Jared Caldwell and wife Erin and Cody Nickles and wife Bailey, all of Wynne; one sister, Joann Lewis; and six great-grandchildren, Eli Morris, Austin Abbott, Sy Morris, Lucy Caldwell, Henry “Hank” Caldwell and Anna Claire Nickles; and special niece and nephew, Kayla Watson and Caidan Melder.
Visitation and services were held Sunday at Kernodle Funeral Home with burial in Vanndale Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Vanndale Baptist Church in honor of Mrs. Billie Hinchey.
Kernodle Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Online registry: www.kernodlefh.com
