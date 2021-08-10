JONESBORO — Billy R. Caldwell Sr. of Jonesboro passed away peacefully Sunday morning at St. Bernards Medical Center.
Bill was born July 11, 1937, and was preceded in death by his mother and father, Ray “Knocker” and Hattie Caldwell, his sister, Brenda Weems, and a brother, Buddy Caldwell.
He is survived by his wife, Cathy Caldwell, a son, Billy Ray Caldwell Jr., a daughter, Cindy S. Roberts, a stepson, Zachary Taylor, a stepdaughter, Kathryn Gattone, eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Bill was always very proud of his children and grandchildren and would tell everyone he met how proud he was.
He was also very proud of Jonesboro and told everyone it was the greatest place to live.
Bill attended first grade at Caldwell Chapel and School. He later attended Jonesboro High School where he excelled at athletics, lettering in football, basketball and track.
He then attended Arkansas State University, where, as a freshman, he lettered in those three sports plus baseball. However, he focused on football where he earned the distinction of being a member of the All-Century Team, which celebrated the best 100 players from 100 years of football.
After college, he was invited to play quarterback for the inaugural season of the New York Titans (NY Jets) in the AFL.
Bill was a commissioned officer of the ASU ROTC program and was honorably discharged from the U.S. Army Reserve. These experiences were the reason that his passions in life were Caldwell Chapel, Arkansas State and football.
Bill celebrated every day with his friends and played golf and cards with them every time he was able.
Throughout his life, Bill made and left memories with everyone he met. He never met a stranger and never forgot a friend.
There will be a small, family graveside service at 11:30 a.m. Friday in Caldwell Chapel Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family politely requests donations be made to Caldwell Chapel Cemetery Association, P.O. Box 842, Jonesboro 72403.
Online registry: www.emersonfuneralhome.com
