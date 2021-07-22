TRUMANN — Billy Wayne Dobbins, 52, of Trumann, departed from this life Wednesday, July 21, 2021, at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences Medical Center in Little Rock.
He was born in Newellton, La.
Billy was a truck driver and of the Pentecostal faith.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Sandra Smith Weddel, one sister, Kathy Grissom, and a grandson, Bryson Dobbins.
He is survived by his father, James (Linda) Dobbins of Harrisburg; four daughters, Shonda Dobbins (Jackie Simpson) of Jonesboro, Heather Dobbins and Melissa (Zachary) Cook, both of Trumann, and Hay-Leigh (Ruben) Fowler of Jonesboro; two sons, Joshua (Kodi) Dobbins of Ames, Iowa, and D.J. Dobbins of Jonesboro; special niece, Camillia Dobbins of Harrisburg; two brothers, Michael Dobbins of Trumann and Delton Dobbins Sr. of Harrisburg; significant other, Melissa Fry of the home; stepsister, Stephanie (Robert) Baxter of Harrisburg; stepbrothers, Brian (Jamey) Webb of Caraway and Jonathan (April) Webb of Harrisburg; and 16 grandchildren.
Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday at Thompson Funeral Home in Trumann. Burial will be private.
In compliance with COVID-19 guidelines, a mask or other facial covering is optional and social distancing will be required.
Online registry: www.thompsonfuneralhome.net
