TRUMANN — Billy Gene Evans, 82, of Trumann departed this life Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at the Flo and Phil Jones Hospice House in Jonesboro.
He was born in Guntersville, Ala., to the late Luther and Laura Mae Lafarlet Evans.
Bill joined the Army in 1956 stationed at Fort Chaffee for six months then spent six years in the Army Reserve.
He married the “love of his life” on Dec. 11, 1959, Norma Fay Davis.
Bill was a color stylist and worked on market samples for The Singer Co. in Trumann for 25 years. He then went to work for Guardsman Chemicals and was a sales and service representative at Riverside Furniture in Fort Smith for 21 years.
Valspar Corp. bought out Guardsman Chemicals and Bill retired from Valspar Corp. in 2004.
Then he and Norma moved back to Trumann to be near their family.
He was preceded in death by two sisters, Beatrice Holt and Patsy Hartsell, in-laws, Bill and Clara Davis, and his parents.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Norma Evans of the home; one daughter, Amanda (Rick) Atkins of Trumann; two granddaughters, Brittany (Joey) Payne and Tyler Jade (Justin) Muse; three great-grandchildren, Maddie (Tyler) Burgess, Maverick Atkins and Evan Muse; three sisters, Sadie Carter of Trumann, Bonnie Fallon and Barbara Kling, both of Marked Tree; one brother-in-law, “brother” John (Karen) Davis of West Plains, Mo. and many nephews and nieces.
The family will receive friends from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday at Thompson Funeral Home in Trumann. A celebration of life will follow at 1 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with the Rev. W.C. Dub Holt and Darrel Miller officiating.
Burial will follow in Jonesboro Memorial Park Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Jeffery Cater, Jeffery Davis, John Paul Davis, Garren Davis, Dennis Carter and Dustin Rhoads.
Honorary pallbearers will be Tommy Rhoads, Justin Muse, Randy Bowers and Bobby Maloney.
In compliance with COVID-19 restrictions, face masks or other facial coverings are optional and social distancing will be required.
Online registry: www.thompsonfuneralhome.net
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.