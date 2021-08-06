DALLAS — Billye Howell Owen passed away July 22, 2021, in Dallas, Texas. She was born in Little Rock on Nov. 6, 1928, to Mark and Grace Clement Breimo.
She grew up in El Dorado. Billye graduated from the University of Arkansas and was a Chi Omega. She met and married her first husband, John David Howell Sr., and had one son, John David Howell Jr. of Jonesboro.
In 1970, they moved from El Dorado to Dallas, where Billye was very much involved in philanthropy and social clubs and activities.
In 1980, Billye enjoyed planning her son’s and his fiancée’s wedding in Aspen, Colo. Aspen had been very important in Billye’s life since the 1960s.
At around this same time, Robert L. Owen “Bob” came into Billye’s life. In 1983, they married and had a 32-year marriage until his death in 2015. Billye and Bob had a wonderful marriage filled with travel, friends, family and summers spent in Aspen.
Billye was loved by so many. Her sense of humor, her exuberance for life and her caring ways are only a few reasons people loved her.
Billye is survived by her son, David Howell (Sara), stepson John Owen (Anne), stepdaughter Lisa Owen, step-grandson Bob (Jaime) and step-grandson Pat Owen.
A memorial service was held July 28 at Sparkman Hillcrest Funeral Home in Dallas.
Online condolences: www.sparkman-hillcrest.com
