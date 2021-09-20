BLYTHEVILLE — Bobbie Joyce Betts, 69, of Blytheville, the widow of Larry Gene Betts, passed from this life Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, at St. Bernards Medical Center in Jonesboro.
Born in Caraway, she was the daughter of the late Guy and Geneva Whitehead Dodd Jr. and had been a lifelong area resident.
Bobbie was a 1969 graduate of Osceola High School and had worked at the First National Bank, Borg Warner, and Walmart, all of Blytheville.
Bobbie had been a longtime caregiver, taking care of her late husband. She enjoyed looking after her grandchildren and quilting.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Terra Leann Watkins.
Survivors include two sons, Brian Betts of Blytheville and T.J. Betts and his wife Kelleigh of Broomfield, Colo.; two sisters, Betty Fortner of Snellville, Ga., and Linda Scott of Osceola; seven grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Arrangements are under the direction of Howard Funeral Service of Leachville. No services are scheduled at this time.
Online registry: www.howardfuneralservice.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.