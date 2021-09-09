JONESBORO — Bobby Odell “Shorty” Fort, 83, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, at his daughter’s home in Jonesboro following a lengthy battle with Lewy-Body disease.
Born Dec. 21, 1937, to Pete and Ola Fort, he was a native of Egypt and a graduate of Egypt High School.
He was a U.S. Army veteran and manager of the Egypt gin, where he also served as a longtime bookkeeper/accountant for Rainwater Enterprises until he retired.
He was a member of Egypt Baptist Church before moving to Jonesboro and joining Central Baptist Church, where he served as an usher and greeter and was a member of the Agape Life Group.
He was a lifelong volunteer in the Egypt community, working with the PTA, officiating elementary basketball games, serving on the Westside School Board, and later playing a major role in organizing and promoting school and community reunions.
He enjoyed spending time with family and close friends, following sports and was an avid coin collector.
Shorty was bigger than life to so many in the Egypt community and to those who had the privilege of knowing him.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Dianne of the home; his daughter, Jennifer Dacus (Max) of Jonesboro; his son, Jeff Fort (Julie) of Jonesboro; one grandson, Max Timothy Dacus (Mikah), of Jonesboro; four granddaughters, Megan Dacus Nicolini (Nick) and Ella Dacus, both of Jonesboro, Ashley Fort of West Plains, Mo.; and Hannah Ponder of Jonesboro; and a sister, Geneva Burch also of Jonesboro.
He was preceded in death by his parents, a sister, Bernice Roper, two brothers, Bill Fort and Bud Fort, a son, Tim Fort, and a granddaughter, Jill Dacus.
A celebration of his life will be held today, Sept. 10, at 1 p.m. at Central Baptist Church.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.