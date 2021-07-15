JONESBORO — Bobby Lovins, 91, of Jonesboro, passed away Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at the Flo and Phil Jones Hospice House.
He was born Feb. 8, 1930, to Clyde and Dollie Coble Lovins.
He worked as a supervisor at Angelo Manufacturing until retirement. Bobby was a member of Pleasant Grove Church and served in the U.S. Army.
Bobby was preceded in death by his parents, his wife of 69 years, Margaret Oden Lovins, two sons, Rickey Lovins and Mickey Lovins, five brothers and three sisters.
Those left behind to cherish the wonderful memories of Bobby include two grandchildren, Angela Nichols and Christie Leasure; two great-grandchildren, Zack Oakes and Kaleigh Leasure; a brother, Monroe Lovins; two sisters, Sarah Nelms and Brenda Riley; and a daughter-in-law, Alice Lovins.
Graveside services will be 3 p.m. Saturday in Pleasant Grove Cemetery in Jonesboro with Jim Stillwell officiating.
Visitation will precede the service from 1 to 2 p.m. at Roller-Farmers Union Funeral Home, 1900 W. Washington Ave. in Jonesboro.
Online registry: www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/jonesboro
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.