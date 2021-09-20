JONESBORO — Bobby Tolbert, 68, of Jonesboro passed away Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, at home.
He was born Feb. 10, 1953, in Jonesboro to Junior Leroy Tolbert and Omalea Lackey Donnelly.
He was a member of the Discover Church and loved playing cards, fishing, hunting, yard work and music.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Benny and Barry Tolbert.
Left to cherish the wonderful memories of Bobby are his wife of 48 years, Marianne Clayton Tolbert; son, James Tolbert (Melanie); daughter, Tracy Lattin; grandchildren, Erin, Gracen and Andrew Lattin and Hunter Tolbert; great-grandson, Jameson Kassen; and sisters, Susan Jones and Theresa Phillips (Andy).
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. today, Sept. 21, at Roller-Farmers Union Funeral Home, 1900 W. Washington Ave., Jonesboro, 72401, with John Travis officiating. Visitation was 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 20 at the funeral home. Burial will be in Union Grove Cemetery.
Honored to serve as pallbearers will be Lonnie Weston, Jon Woods, Andy Phillips, Allen Lackey, John Sims, Ron Tucker and Andrew Lattin.
Honorary pallbearers will be Lowell Harris, Jarvis Rucker and Duck Wilkerson.
In lieu of flowers, lasting memorials may be made to the Discover Church or the Flo and Phil Jones Hospice House.
Online registry: www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/jonesboro
