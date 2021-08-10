JONESBORO — Bonnie Jean Adams, 92, of Jonesboro passed from this life Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, at the Flo and Phil Jones Hospice House.
She was born Aug. 9, 1929, in Dixie to the late Marcus and Sarah Bailey.
Bonnie had lived in Jonesboro most of her life and was a member of First Baptist Church. She was very involved in church and served in multiple roles including Sunday school teacher, Bible school teacher, working in the care center, secretary for the Sunday school and helping with Wednesday night fellowship.
She was also a very good cook and loved to travel and spend time with her family.
In addition to her parents, Bonnie was preceded in death by her husband, Clifton Adams, daughter, Ruth Treadway, and a brother, Randall Bailey.
She is survived by her daughter, Rita (Steve) Barkley of Jonesboro; sister, Betty Clayton of Jonesboro; and grandsons, Ty (Kara) Barkley of Memphis, Caleb (Laura) Barkley of Jonesboro, Chris (Meridith) Treadway of Bono and Chandler (Ashley) Treadway of Jonesboro, as well as great-grandchildren, Harrison Barkley, Jacqueline Barkley, Susannah Barkley, Ellis Barkley, Adalyn Treadway and Bailey Treadway.
A visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Emerson Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday in Pine Log Cemetery at Brookland with Brother Rodney Reeves officiating.
Those honored to serve as pallbearers include Ty Barkley, Caleb Barkley, Chris Treadway, Chandler Treadway, Barry Clayton and Harrison Barkley.
Ellis Barkley will serve as an honorary pallbearer.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider making donations to First Baptist Church in Jonesboro, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, or the Flo and Phil Jones Hospice House.
Online registry: www.emersonfuneralhome.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.