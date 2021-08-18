JONESBORO — Bonnie Lee Cole Cheshier, 96, of Jonesboro passed away Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, at her home surrounded by her family.
She was born Sept. 24, 1924, in Jonesboro to William H. and Nellie Irene Cole. Mrs. Cheshier was a schoolteacher beginning in 1943, teaching in Rogers, Brookland, Caraway and Bono schools for 43 years.
She was a member of the Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church and enjoyed playing piano, especially for the church, being a Sunday school teacher, a member of the Extension Homemakers Council and the Retired Teachers Association.
Mrs. Cheshier was preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 42 years, Troy Cheshier, and her brother, Billie D. Cole.
Survivors include her brother, Bert (Deloris) Cole; sister, Pat Hayden of Mountain View; niece, Jill Layne; and great-nephew, Cole Layne.
Services will be 2 p.m. Friday at Roller Farmers Union Funeral Home, 1900 W. Washington Ave. in Jonesboro with Don Seat officiating. Burial will follow in Pleasant Grove Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Tom Emerson, Ralph Cheshier, Gary McGill, Ralph Lincoln, Buddy Couch and David Hodges.
Honorary pallbearers will be Scott Kelley, Scott Gibson, Chuck Fletcher, Don Clark, Gaylor Gibson, Donald Cheshier, Billy Young, Matt Whitten and Chris Layne.
Visitation will precede the service from 1 until 2 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Macedonia Baptist Cemetery.
Online registry: www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/jonesboro
