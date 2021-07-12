BAY — Brenda Fay Golden, 65, of Bay departed this life Saturday, July 10, 2021, at the family residence in Bay.
She was born in Trumann and was a lifelong resident of the Bay and Trumann area. Brenda retired as a registered nurse from the Arkansas Department of Health after 40 years in the nursing field.
Brenda enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping, and was a member of Southside Apostolic Church in Jonesboro.
She was preceded in death by one sister and six brothers and was the daughter of the late Charles Robert and Viola Kathleen Lindsey Golden.
Mrs. Golden is survived by one daughter, Andrea Dionne Kain of Bay and three sisters, Rose Ann Boyd of Harrisburg, Darlene Owens and husband John of Bay and Kay Abernathy and husband Bill of Austin.
A celebration of life will be 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in the chapel of Thompson Funeral Home with the Rev. George Ezell officiating. Burial will follow in Rutherford Cemetery at Jonesboro. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 this evening at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Matthew Kain, Mark Walls, Mark Golden, John Duggin, Preston Marthey and Bill Blakely.
Honorary pallbearers will include Charles Mitchell, Donald Ray Kain and Adam Barnard.
The family wishes that any memorial contributions be made to Brenda’s Table Inc. via Paypal, Venmo, or Cash App.
In compliance with COVID-19 guidelines, a mask or other facial covering is optional and social distancing will be observed.
Online registry: www. thompsonfuneralhome.net
