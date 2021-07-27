JONESBORO — Brenda Lanier, 69, of Jonesboro passed away Friday, June 25, 2021, at St. Bernards Medical Center.
She was born in Carlisle on Nov. 23, 1952, to Billy G. and Ina Faye Craig. Brenda graduated from Carlisle High School.
She was a member of Bono United Methodist Church and worked for Walmart, Target, Trade Center and Dillard’s.
Brenda was married to Mike Lanier Sr. for over 50 years.
Mike preceded Brenda in death on May 30, 2021. She was also preceded in death by her parents, Billy G. and Ina Faye Craig.
Survivors include her sons, John Michael Lanier Jr. (Nedra) and Jodi Craig Lanier (Sheila), all of Jonesboro; six grandchildren; one great-grandchild; a cousin, Glenda Robinson; and her best friend, Diane Gifford.
Memorial services will be 3 p.m. Sunday at Bono United Methodist Church with Thomas Dillinger presiding.
Memorials may be sent to Ruth Walters at Bono United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 117, Bono 72416.
Online registry: www.emersonfuneralhome.com
