JONESBORO — Brenda Kay Roberts, 74, of Jonesboro passed from this life Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, at the Arkansas Continued Care Hospital in Jonesboro.
She was born in Jonesboro on Nov. 29, 1946, to Martha Vick and the late Oscar Vick.
Brenda was preceded in death by her father, Oscar Vick; and grandparents, Essie and James Wade and Alonzo and Margaret Jo Vick.
Brenda lived her whole life in Jonesboro. She was a huge Elvis fan and could always be found playing bingo down at the bingo hall.
Brenda is survived by her husband of 56 years, Dickie Roberts of the home; mother, Martha Vick of Jonesboro; daughter, Sherri Roberts of Jonesboro; granddaughter by heart, Jessica Jo Vick of Jonesboro; and a host of friends, family and loved ones.
A visitation will be held from 5 to 7 this evening, Sept. 17, at Emerson Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday in Jonesboro Memorial Park Cemetery.
Pallbearers will include Jack Vick, Charles Vick, Lowell French, Shane McIntosh, Ronnie Roberts and Jerry Roberts.
Honorary pallbearers will include Lester Mullen, Randell Pierce, Paul Vick, Ron Wade, Shawn Gibson, Terry Vickers and Jimmy Wade.
For lasting memorials, please consider donating to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis 38105.
