PLANO, Texas — Bruce Alan Rougeau, 60, of Plano, Texas, passed away at home Tuesday, July 6, 2021.
He was born July 14, 1960, in Jonesboro to Amos Benjamin Rougeau and Alvie Marie Pittman Rougeau.
Survivors include his wife, Bridget Renae Henley Rougeau of the home; two sons, Jeremy Bruce Rougeau (Linh Dong) of Richardson, Texas, and Jason Alan Rougeau of Portland, Ore.; daughter, Camille Margarett Rougeau White (Christopher White and baby boy on the way) of Melissa, Texas; his mother, Alvie Rougeau of Jonesboro; four brothers, Ben Rougeau (Kathleen) of Jonesboro, Barry Rougeau (Yvonne) of Flower Mound, Texas, Brent Rougeau (Julie) of Jonesboro and Kevin Rougeau (Lisa) of Maryville, Tenn.; as well as many other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father.
Private graveside services will be held in Old Union Cemetery in Floral with Jeremy Rougeau officiating.
Pallbearers will be Jeremy Rougeau, Ben Rougeau, Barry Rougeau, Brent Rougeau, Kevin Rougeau, Chris White, and Wade Henley.
Honorary pallbearer will be Scott Henley.
Memorials may be made in his honor to The Old Union Cemetery Fund. Please send to Renee Ramsey at 249 Garden Lane, Floral 72534.
