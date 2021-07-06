JONESBORO — Byron Edward “Butch” Burrow, 69, of Jonesboro, died Saturday, July 3, 2021, from injuries sustained in a boating accident while fishing in Prairie County near Hazen.
Born July 9, 1951, in Jonesboro to Edward and Luella Turman Burrow, Butch was a 1969 graduate of Nettleton High School where he was a member of the football and track teams and active in Future Farmers of America.
Butch was employed for over 30 years at City Water and Light in Jonesboro where he was a lineman and retired as electrical department superintendent.
Butch enjoyed fishing and took it very seriously; he would keep a log of the number of fish he caught, where, the time of day, etc. He would share his catch with friends and family.
Another hobby he enjoyed and was very skilled in was shooting pool.
Butch was always ready to lend a helping hand to his neighbors and family. He was a handyman and with the help of YouTube could repair just about anything.
Butch loved his family and enjoyed spending time with them. He was especially proud of his children and grandchildren.
Butch was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Berylen Dunlap.
Survivors include one daughter and son-in-law, Shelley and Chad Sandine of Jonesboro; one son and daughter-in-law, Joe and Jenny Burrow of Jonesboro; two sisters and brother-in-law, Judith Ann Foster and Karen Sue and Javaine Furnatter, all of Jonesboro; and two grandchildren, Beau and Blake Sandine.
A private family graveside service will be held in Pine Hill Cemetery. There will be no visitation.
For lasting memorials, the family asks that consideration be given to Arkansas Children’s Hospital, 1 Children’s Way, Little Rock 72202.
Online registry: www.emersonfuneralhome.com
