JONESBORO — Calanda Ruth Ford, 55, of Jonesboro passed away Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, at Walnut Ridge Nursing and Rehabilitation.
She was born Nov. 7, 1965, in Jonesboro to Johnny and Loretta Ford. Calanda was a member of First Free Will Baptist Church.
Calanda was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, John Ford.
She is survived by a brother, Alan Ford.
No services are scheduled.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that lasting memorials be made in Calanda’s honor to The Learning Center Adult Services, 3801 Aggie Road, Jonesboro 72401.
Arrangements are under the direction of Roller-Farmers Union Funeral Home of Jonesboro.
Online registry: www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/jonesboro
