PARAGOULD — Candace Michele “Candi” Crosno, 53, of Paragould, passed away Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021. She was born Nov. 10, 1967, to Major (Dob) and Barbara Walker.
Candi was an information technology applications analyst at St. Bernards Medical Center and she was a member of Pruett Free Will Baptist Church where she played the piano for many years.
Her hobbies included reading, watching Netflix, going to the lake and beach, and spending time with her family.
Candi was also committee chairman for Boy Scout Troop 66 for many years.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Lavern and Velma Gray, and M.W. and Dot Walker; father, Major (Dob) Walker; uncles, Lee Gray, Michael Gray and Jerry Clifford; and grandmother-in-law, Ivaughn Simpson.
Survivors include her husband, Allen Crosno of the home; daughter, Peyton Crosno of the home; son, Hayden Crosno of Light; mother, Barbara Walker; sister, Christi (Chuck) Partlow of Paragould; special friend, Brad Clark of Beech Grove; in-laws, Martha and Lynn Exum of Paragould; sisters-in-law, LeAnn and Mark Morrow of Jonesboro and Crystal and Nick Bruner of Paragould; aunts, Karen Clifford of Paragould, Judy Harsson of Quitman, Dorian and Linda Gray of Paragould, Paul and Barb Gray of Paragould, Cathy Gray of Light and Randy and Connie Gray of Light; and a host of nieces, nephews, special cousins and special friends.
Visitation was Thursday at Heath Funeral Home. The funeral service will be 10 a.m. today in Heath Colonial Chapel. Burial will follow in Mount Zion Cemetery.
To leave a lasting memorial, please consider Pruett Free Will Baptist Church, 6574 Greene 203 Road, Beech Grove 72412; Regional One Health Foundation-Newborn Unit; Miranda Lambert MuttNation Foundation; or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
