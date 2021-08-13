SHIRLEY — Carl Lewis Bearce, 74, of Shirley, formerly of Jonesboro, passed from this life Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, at St. Bernards Medical Center surrounded by his family.
He was born to the late Orval and Sara Jane Bearce in Egypt on Jan. 9, 1947.
Carl had resided in Shirley over the last 15 years after living in Jonesboro the majority of his life. He was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church in Clinton.
Carl retired as a fireman after 20 years of service. Carl and Sharon were the managers of South Wind Heights Retirement Center in Jonesboro until his retirement.
He enjoyed fishing, gardening, collecting all kinds of firemen things, spending time with his grandkids, the time he spent coaching his son’s baseball team when his son was young and going out on the pontoon with his daughter and family.
In addition to his parents, Carl was preceded in death by his four siblings.
Carl is survived by his wife of 54 years, Sharon Bearce of the home; son, Randy Bearce of Jonesboro; daughter, Cheryl Files of Jonesboro; sister, Kate Bearce of Jonesboro; and four grandchildren, Nicholas Bearce of Bentonville, Kaleb Bearce of Conway, Cody Files and Yasmin Files, both of Jonesboro.
A visitation will be from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at Emerson Funeral Home.
A graveside service for family and friends will follow at noon in Jonesboro Memorial Park Cemetery with the Rev. Mac Litaker officiating.
Active pallbearers will include James Johnson, Todd Johnson, Cody Files, Scott Files, Nicholas Bearce and Kaleb Bearce.
Honorary pallbearers will be the men from Immanuel Baptist Church.
For lasting memorials, the family requests you to please consider donations to the “Pipes and Drums” Jonesboro Firefighters Association, P.O. Box 6041, Jonesboro 72403.
