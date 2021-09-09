JONESBORO — Carl Richard Hollis Jr., 58, of Jonesboro passed away Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, at NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital.
He was born July 17, 1963, in Hammond, Ind., to the late Carl Richard Hollis Sr. and Patricia Hollis.
Carl was a member of Northside Church of Christ. He was an avid hunter and loved the outdoors.
Carl and his family were beekeepers for many years. He worked for Kroger for over 30 years.
After Kroger, Carl worked for Local 1529 United Food and Commercial Workers Union.
Survivors include his wife, Sherrie Hollis of the home; two sons, Jerrod Hollis of Paragould and Gareth Hollis of Berkeley, Calif.; daughter, Camilla Hollis of Conway; brother, Keith (Charlotte) Hollis of Madison, Miss., and two grandchildren, Brooks Hollis and Benjamin Hollis, both of Paragould.
A memorial service will be 10 a.m. Saturday in Emerson Memorial Chapel with Brother Mike Webb officiating. Visitation will be from 9-10 a.m. prior to the service.
Burial will be at a later date in Shady Grove Cemetery at Ethridge, Tenn.
For lasting memorials, the family asks that consideration be given to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, stjude.org/donate.
Online registry: www.emersonfuneralhome.com
