JONESBORO — Carolyn Osborne, 72, of Jonesboro passed from this life Thursday, July 8, 2021, at St. Bernards Medical Center.
Born Dec. 3, 1948, in Newport, she was the daughter of the late Jack and Lois Wallis.
She loved spending time with her family, antiquing, going on drives and trips or adventures, shopping, cooking for her family and watching Hallmark shows.
Her greatest joy was being Mom to Becky and Greg and Nanny to Anna and Jack.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Bobby Wallis of Newport.
Survivors include her husband of 54 and a half years, Bob Osborne; a daughter, Becky Osborne of Jonesboro; a son, Greg (Beth) Osborne of Paragould; a brother, Jackie (Terry) Wallis of Jonesboro; and two grandchildren, Anna Osborne and Jack Osborne of Paragould.
Graveside services will be 2 p.m. Tuesday in Pine Log Cemetery with Bro. Jim Huffman officiating. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 Monday evening at Emerson Funeral Home.
Pallbearers will be Tommy Messer, Stan McKee, Mark Ballard, Les Cooper, Trent Nast and William Vera.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
Online registry: www.emersonfuneralhome.com
