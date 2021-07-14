JONESBORO — Cecil Ernest Wilkerson Jr., 92, passed away Tuesday, July 13, 2021, at NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital.
He was born Nov. 21, 1928, in Paragould to the late Cecil and Mildred Songer Wilkerson. Mr. Wilkerson served his country proudly in the United States Navy for two years and the Arkansas National Guard for 30 years. He was a member of the American Legion.
Cecil was a self-employed radio and TV repairman from 1957 until 1991. He also taught for two years at the vo-tech school at Jonesboro High School.
He was also preceded in death by his wife, Connie Wilkerson; three sisters, Ruth Louise Gist, Annie Ida Gist and Jessi Lea Rowe; and a brother, Phillip Layton Wilkerson.
He is survived by his sons, C. Dwayne Wilkerson of Tulsa, Okla., and Brian Wilkerson of St. Louis; a brother, Larry D. Wilkerson of Jonesboro; four grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
A celebration of his life will be 2 p.m. Friday at Valley View Church of Christ with Spencer Furby officiating. Interment will follow in Kellers Chapel Cemetery with military honors under the direction of Gregg-Langford Bookout Funeral Home.
The family will receive friends from noon until 2 p.m. Friday at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to American Legion, Crowley’s Ridge College or Children’s Homes Inc. in Paragould.
online registry: www.greggfh.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.