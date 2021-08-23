DYESS — Chad Allen Jones, 43, of Dyess, passed from this life Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, at his home.
Born in Osceola, he was the son of the late Leo and Lisa Jones Barber and had been a lifelong resident of Dyess.
Chad was a 1995 graduate of Rivercrest High School and a former employee of American Greetings Corp. in Osceola. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, listening to music, riding four-wheelers and fast motorcycles.
Survivors include his son, Cody Allen Jones of Blytheville.
A memorial service will be 2 p.m. Wednesday in the Howard Funeral Service Chapel at Leachville with the Rev. Mark Wheeler officiating.
The family will receive visitors from 1 p.m. Wednesday until service time.
Online registry: www.howardfuneralservice.com
