JONESBORO — Charlene Mae Hutchins, 78, of Jonesboro passed from this life Sept. 17, 2021, at her home.
She was born in Tuckerman on Jan. 8, 1943, to the late Reba and Charlie Walker.
In addition to her parents, Charlene was preceded in death by her daughter, Debra Hutchins, and a sister, Betty Neldon.
Charlene and her husband moved to Jonesboro from Newport in 1995. She spent most of her time running a successful furniture store, Hutchins Furniture, which had locations in both Newport and Jonesboro.
Charlene was a hard worker and had an eye for decorating. Her passions were her home and her children. She especially loved spending time with her family.
Charlene is survived by her husband of 59 years, Bill Hutchins of the home; son, Mark Wade Hutchins of Cash; brother, Jimmy Walker of Brookland; sisters, Peggy Bennett of Cabot, Johnnie Sue Martin of Batesville and Sandy Pigg (Keith) of Bradford; grandchild, Asa Hutchins; and a host of nieces, nephews, family, friends and loved ones.
Burial will be private.
Online registry: www. emersonfuneralhome.com
