MARMADUKE — Charles Ray Hampton, 72, of Marmaduke passed away Friday, July 9, 2021, at NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital in Jonesboro.
Charles was born Feb. 9, 1949, to the late Floyd and Rosezetta Silkwood Hampton in the Blue Cane community near Rector.
Charles was retired from Emerson Electric Co., Marmaduke Housing Authority and the Marmaduke School District.
Charles was a Vietnam combat veteran earning the Bronze Star for heroism, a youth baseball and softball coach, past president of the Marmaduke Parks and Recreation Commission, a city councilman for 24 years, mayor of the city of Marmaduke, a maintenance man at Emerson Electric for 28 years and the Marmaduke Housing Authority for 16 years (also the assistant executive director for 15 years), a school bus driver for Marmaduke Schools for 14 years and a cattle and hay farmer.
In 1992, Charles earned the special honor of being named one of 50 Faces of Hope by former President Bill Clinton.
Faces of Hope are the 50 people that inspired the former President the most during his campaign in 1992. Charles was honored with a luncheon and attended the 1993 Presidential Inauguration and later a reunion luncheon at The White House in 1996 with the President and First Lady.
Charles was also honored to be inducted into the Wall of Honor at the John J. Pershing Veterans Hospital in Poplar Bluff, Mo.
Charlie was a huge supporter of the Marmaduke Greyhounds. Charles started attending Greyhound basketball games at the age of 12 and only missed two seasons out of the next 60 years (one while he was in Vietnam, 1969-70, and the other in 2020-21 due to COVID-19 and illness.
Charles enjoyed the lake, hunting, fishing, coaching youth sports, politics, giving kids candy, playing Santa Claus and most of all spending time with his family, especially his four grandchildren.
Charles was preceded in death by his father and mother; three brothers, James William “Dub” Hampton, Kenneth Wayne Hampton and Mickey Hampton; one sister Sandra Worley; three brothers-in-law, Bob Mansfield, Ray (Bub) Russom and Ray Krohn; one sister-in-law, Vadalia Hampton; his in-laws, Allison and Euvila Seal; and three nephews, Brandon Greene, Kenneth Wayne Hampton Jr., and Ray Krohn Jr.
Charles is survived by his wife of 54 years, Donna Seal Hampton of the home; one son, Rodney Hampton (Myra) of Marmaduke; one daughter, Crystal Carter (Mike), also of Marmaduke; three granddaughters, Allison Hampton Hyde (Camryn) of Marmaduke, Mallory Carter Pittman (Steven) of Paragould and Reesa Hampton of Marmaduke; one grandson, Garren Carter of Marmaduke; three brothers, Roy Hampton, Rickey Hampton (Vicki) and Michael Hampton (Leisa); three sisters, Linda Paulette Russom, Shirley Mansfield and Sharon Green (Buddy); two sisters-in-law, Glenda Hampton and Belinda Hampton; and brother-in-law, Alton Worley; along with several nieces, nephews and a host of other family and friends.
Funeral services will begin at 2 p.m. today at Phillips Funeral Home with Kim Bridges and the Rev. Kenneth Hargrave presiding. Burial will follow in Harvey’s Chapel Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until service time at the funeral home.
Serving as pallbearers will be Mark Clark, Jimmy Hardin, Bobby Tracer, Kevin Pratt, Mike Graham, Mark Graham and Rick Smith.
Honorary pallbearers will be Dewayne Walls, Tony Gibson, James Cure, Gene Bennett, Bill Pratt, Danny Barnhart, Dennis Farmer, Rooster Carter, Gary Priest, Mike Hedge, Lindel Stallings, Aaron Speer and Jim Martin.
The family would like to especially thank the doctors, nurses and staff at NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital in Jonesboro, the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences in Little Rock and U.S. Renal Care in Paragould for the wonderful care they gave Charlie during his illness.
Online condolences: www.phillipsfuneral.org
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.