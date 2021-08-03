JONESBORO — Charles T. “Chuck” Purvis left this world Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, having made it a better place.
Always the jokester, he went out laughing at the retelling of one of his own stories.
Chuck led a rich and powerful life that started out on the Plunkett Farm in Biscoe. There, he learned to love family, respect hard work and honor friendships. He carried these values with him for the rest of his life.
Chuck loved God, his country and his family. He was a man of faith and attended First Baptist Church of Jonesboro for over 50 years. There, he taught Sunday school and served in the ministry outreach program.
He led his children to the Lord and encouraged them to serve Him.
The American flag Chuck always wore on his lapel was a proud display of his patriotism. He honorably served 30 combined years in the Air Force, Army and National Guard. He was honored to be a veteran of the Korean War and advocated for other veterans at every opportunity.
As the Arkansas State Forester for 30 years, Chuck dedicated his time, effort and expertise to his state’s forests and wildlife.
Trees were some of his dearest friends, along with Smokey Bear. Chuck spent many long days and nights fighting the fires that threatened the woods he dearly loved.
He was a pioneer in many efforts that resulted in acres and acres of new pine trees.
Chuck’s family was his greatest accomplishment. He married a beauty who caught his eye on the basketball court and never looked back. She could shoot with either hand, a skill he greatly admired.
During their 51 years of marriage, they raised two children who blessed them with seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Later in his life, he discovered that he could appreciate new love, companionship and adventure. His love for his family and friends was evident in his attention, generosity and thoughtful dedication to each one’s success.
Chuck championed for his people every single day and kept them laughing until the very end.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Dean Purvis, his parents, Allice and Gilbert Purvis, a brother, James Purvis, and a daughter, Pamela Green.
He is survived by a daughter, Trudy (Jonathan) Laird; a son-in-law, Russell Green; grandchildren, William Green, Spencer (Lindsey) Green, Jessica (Rick) Kendust, Mallory Green, Benjamin Green, Juliann Laird and Emily Green; and great-grandchildren, Macklyn Green and Harrison Kendust.
The family will receive friends from noon until 2 p.m. Thursday at Gregg-Langford Bookout Funeral Home.
A celebration of his life will be 2 p.m. Thursday in Gregg-Langford Bookout Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Rodney Reeves officiating. Interment will follow in Jonesboro Memorial Park Cemetery with military honors.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to First Baptist Church of Jonesboro or you may select to plant a tree in his memory.
Online registry: www.greggh.com
