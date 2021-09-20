Beverly Hills, Fla. — Charles Thomas “Charlie” Rogers, 69, of Beverly Hills, Fla., formerly of Leachville, passed from this life Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021.
Born in Beverly, Mass., he was the son of the late Chester Monroe Rogers Sr.
Charlie became interested in becoming an electrician at the age of 15 through the mentoring of his brother-in-law George Tierney.
Charlie’s 48-year career began even before graduation working for Helco Electric Inc. in Saugus, Mass., from 1971-75.
Charlie was a 1972 graduate of Salem High School Career and Technical School. He later moved to Leachville to be near his family and began working for City Electric in Blytheville where he became a licensed electrician.
His electrical expertise took him to Kelley Electric in Kennett, Mo. During his employment there he met the love of his life, Robin, whom he married in October 1993.
Charlie and Robin moved to Memphis where he worked for Holiday Inn Worldwide Headquarters until it closed.
Soon after, Charlie began working for Ekmark Electric as an estimator and project manager.
In 2003, Charlie “thought” he wanted to retire so he and Robin moved to Ocala, Fla. However, that “thought” of retirement didn’t last long because a few months later he began working for Stokes Electric in Ocala.
At Stokes Electric, he found a company that became a family of friends.
At the age of 62, Charlie took a position at MARS Company in Ocala. He finally retired at the age of 66 with the feeling that he had done an honorable job for his profession.
Charlie truly enjoyed family and led a life of honor to his wife and family. He enjoyed camping and being on the water.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by a son, Joshua John Rogers, and two brothers, John Albert Rogers and Chester Monroe Rogers Jr.
Survivors include his wife of 39 years, Robin Rogers; a son, Jamie Rogers; his mother, Nona Snow Rogers; two brothers, Donald Rogers and Lynn Rogers; and three sisters, Joann Tierney, Elaine McClain and Diane Davis.
He also leaves two grandchildren, Abby Rogers and Alex Matheny.
Graveside services will be 10 a.m. Saturday in Leachville Cemetery with the Rev. Jason Sutfin officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Howard Funeral Service of Leachville.
No visitation has been scheduled.
The family requests lasting memorials be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Memphis, with acknowledgments sent to Robin Rogers, 516 S. Barbour St., Beverly Hills, FL, 34465.
Online registry: www.howardfuneralservice.com
