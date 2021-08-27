JONESBORO — Christopher Lee Kimbrell, 41, of Jonesboro passed away peacefully in his sleep on Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, of natural causes.
He was born Dec. 27, 1979, in Memphis. Chris was a Jonesboro High School graduate. He attended Arkansas State University where he was a member of Lambda Chi Alpha.
Known to his friends as simply Chris, or sometimes Kringle, he served as a commercial and residential Realtor for Coldwell Banker for many years.
As an avid outdoorsman, Chris loved all kinds of hunting, especially duck hunting with his dog Jane. From early childhood, hunting and fishing were a huge part of his life.
Chris felt passionate about sharing outdoor skills with youth. He was quick-witted, kindhearted and was blessed with many longtime friends he regarded as family.
Preceding him in death were his maternal grandparents, Herman and Farrah V. Willett, and paternal grandparents, Jim Kimbrell and Patsy Hottel.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Kristin Kimbrell and son, Camden Lee Kimbrell, his devoted parents, Jimmy and Laura Lee Kimbrell, and his much-adored Labrador retrievers.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Tuesday in Emerson Memorial Chapel with Judge David Boling officiating. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. prior to the service. Burial will be private.
For lasting memorials, the family asks that consideration be given to Arkansas Children’s Hospital, archildrens.org; or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, stjude.org.
Online registry: www.emersonfuneralhome.com
